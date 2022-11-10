Anbumani urges TN to dismantle HR reforms committee

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to dismantle the Human Resources Reforms Committee, formed by the Tamil Nadu government to bring 'reforms' in government recruitment and promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Anbumani said "The objective of the Human Resources Reforms Committee is to stop the permanent recruitment in government services and to go for a contractual basis of recruitment. This is social injustice and it cannot be accepted. The State government should announce that permanent recruitment will continue and the temporary contractual basis of recruitment will not be followed. If the announcement cannot be made then I urge the government to dismantle the reforms committee."