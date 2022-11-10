Anbumani urges TN to dismantle HR reforms committee

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to dismantle the Human Resources Reforms Committee, formed by the Tamil Nadu government to bring 'reforms' in government recruitment and promotion.
Taking to Twitter, Anbumani said "The objective of the Human Resources Reforms Committee is to stop the permanent recruitment in government services and to go for a contractual basis of recruitment. This is social injustice and it cannot be accepted. The State government should announce that permanent recruitment will continue and the temporary contractual basis of recruitment will not be followed. If the announcement cannot be made then I urge the government to dismantle the reforms committee."
After the government passed the GO no.115 to form the Human Resources Reform Committee, there was uproar across the State from government employees associations and political parties. After the representatives of Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) met the Chief Minister and expressed their concerns, the Chief Minister announced that the terms of reference (TOR) of the reforms committee will be cancelled.
Welcoming the announcement, Anbumani said that cancelling the TOR alone will not solve the issue. The same demand has been placed by all the Opposition parties who have urged the State government to withdraw the GO no. 115.
