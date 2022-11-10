88 COVID-19 cases in TN; city numbers down to 21

CHENNAI: As many as 88 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Thursday taking the total number of infections so far in the state to 35,93,207. The overall positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent and a total of 8,176 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.9 per cent was reported in Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar. The active cases stood at 826 with Chennai recording the highest number of active cases at 193. The number of cases stood at 21 in Chennai, while 10 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari. Other districts reported less than 10 cases. As many as 124 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 35,54,333. With no more deaths due to the pandemic virus, the death toll stood at 38,048.