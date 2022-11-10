6 killed, 12 injured in explosion at Madurai cracker unit

MADURAI: At least six workers were killed and 12 others injured critically in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam in Madurai. The explosion tore up the bodies of victims and charred pieces were found lying at the accident site. Two buildings were collapsed. Thirumangalam SFO received fire call at around 1.30 pm. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the victims were engaged in chemical filling room. Collector Aneesh Sekhar, District Fire Officer Vinoth and Revenue officials inspected the spot. The injured victims were taken to Thirumangalam GH and referred to Madurai GRH.