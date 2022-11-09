Vigil in place for PM’s visit, police check car at Dindigul station

MADURAI: Security measures have been bolstered in Dindigul and other parts across the district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Gandhigram Rural Institute- Deemed University at Gandhigram in Dindigul on November 11 to preside over the graduation ceremony. During intensive checks at the railway station and other places, the police personnel received information about one parked vehicle at Dindigul railway station. The car bore registration numbers of Coimbatore district. Investigations revealed that the vehicle was found to be parked there for five days. After identifying the vehicle owner, the police opened the car doors and conducted thorough checks. However, nothing adverse is found inside the vehicle, sources said.