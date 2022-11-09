UAV banned in Dindigul ahead of PM Modi’s November 11 visit

MADURAI: Security checks have been intensified in Dindigul and other parts of the district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed University at Gandhigram in the district on November 11 to preside over the graduation ceremony. The authorities have imposed a ban on use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones at locations, including Ambathurai, Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, Ammayanayakanur and areas under the limits of Dindigul Corporation with effect from 10 am on November 10 to 10 pm, on November 11. If anybody found violating the instructions, stern action would be taken against them. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin are also scheduled to take part in the programme at the GRI, a statement said on Wednesday. Vigil has been intensified round the clock and vehicle checks are being conducted at several locations and check posts were also made operational. More importantly, Bomb Detection and Disposal squads have swung into action carrying out thorough checks at various points.