Transport corpn to refurbish 1,000 buses

CHENNAI: A year after increasing the lifespan of buses operated by the State Transport Undertakings (STUs), Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) has invited bids to construct new bus bodies on old chassis to refurbish 1,000 buses to provide better facilities for passengers.

According to the tender, 1,000 buses, which required major body repair or completed half of the life span, belonging to TNSTC Tirunelveli, Kumbakonam, Salem and Villupuram would be refurbished with a new body.

They’d be fitted with entry and exit doors, and have separate seats for persons with disabilities opposite the front entrance, it said.

The STUs have not procured new buses since 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and paucity of funds, sources said. To make use of the bus fleet that completed its life span, the transport department issued revised guidelines.

The State Express Transport Corporation was allowed to replace its buses at the end of the 7 years (or) completion of 12 lakh km run, whichever was earlier. And the buses of all other TNSTC are to be replaced at the end of 9 years (or) on completion of 12 lakh km run, whichever came first.

“The eight STCs have a fleet strength of 26,000 buses where nearly 8,000 buses are being operated full lifetime. Considering paucity of funds to replace the entire fleet, we identified buses that have good chassis so that their life cycle could be extended by just constructing a new body,” the official said.

To ensure good body condition of the buses on completion of half of its specified time, major body repair works need to be carried out, said other official sources. “This will ensure rattle-free operation for another 5-6 years. There are possibilities to carry out full body renovation if the chassis of old bus are in good condition. After renovation, the buses will be operated without any additional expenditure on body cost for 5-6 years,” sources said.