TN govt warns of action against private med colleges over high fees

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday issued a notice to all the private medical colleges that charge high fees and said recognition will be cancelled if violated.

It also insisted to adhere to only the fees fixed by the fee-fixing committee.

The circular sent by Medical Secretary Senthilkumar read, "For the first time, the Medical Education Admissions Committee will be taking charge against private medical colleges to prevent students from charging extra fees."

"The fee-fixing committee for private educational institutions has fixed the tuition fees for postgraduate and undergraduate medical courses. If the fee is charged more than this, complaints can be sent to the email address of junior students at ddugselcom@gmail.com and senior students at ddpgselcom@gmail.com."

The notice further added, "Fee details are also published at tnmedicalselection.net. If private medical colleges charge beyond this, the college will be de-recognised."