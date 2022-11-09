Spl schemes for rejuvenation of schools necessary, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government to devise special plans for rejuvenation of government schools.

Citing the recent report released by the School Education Department, Ramadoss said that in 78 per cent of government primary and middle schools there are less than 100 students.

"The report is shocking and it shows that people have lost faith in government schools. The state government should devise plans to rejuvenate the government schools immediately," said Ramadoss, in a statement.

He also said that in 36.05 per cent primary and middle schools (11,251 schools) there are less than 30 students and in many schools there are less than 10 students. In 41.74 per cent of schools (13,027 schools), there are 31 to 100 students.

"The scenario was different 20 years back and getting a seat in government schools was not an easy task. Every standard had at least two classes in rural schools and three classes in urban schools and in every class there were more than 50 students but now in such schools there are only 50 students studying," said Ramadoss.

He further said that it cannot be assumed that people are attracted towards private schools as getting admission in some reputed government schools is still a daunting task because the schools have well developed infrastructure and there are sufficient teachers who provide quality education.

"Lack of proper infrastructure and shortage of teachers are the two main reasons for students opting out of government schools. School education department was allotted the highest fund of Rs 36,895.89 crore in the state Budget and with the fund the infrastructure of government schools should be strengthened," urged Ramadoss.