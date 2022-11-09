Sloth bear, which attacked 3 in Tenkasi, found dead in Nellai forest

MADURAI: A sloth bear, which attacked three men near Kadayam in Tenkasi district on Sunday, was found dead. The bear’s carcass was found in Sengaltheri in Kalakad Range of the neighboring Tirunelveli district on Monday night. Earlier it was tranquilised and captured on the day of attack itself. The 10–year old female bear also came under stone attack by villagers to save the victims, sources said. A team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem examination on the bear in the presence of Forest personnel on Tuesday and samples were collected for testing to ascertain the exact cause of its death. The final report is expected in another three or four days. The carcass was cremated, sources said. The injured victims, including Vaikuntamani (58) of Karuthalingapuram village, Nagendran (54) of Pethan Pillai Kudiyiruppu and his brother Sailappan (52) are hospitalised in Tirunelveli.