Several TN dists to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 hrs

CHENNAI: The center informed that 11 districts namely Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram are likely to receive moderate rains with thundershowers in the next 2 hours.

The Northeast monsoon will get more severe starting from November 9, as per Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John. The depression is likely to become a cyclonic depression after November 9 and could then get more intense into a cyclonic storm. Due to the atmospheric circulation, the monsoon is currently descending.