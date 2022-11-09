TamilNadu

Several TN dists to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 hrs

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, 11 districts, including Chennai, are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next 2 hours.
Several TN dists to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 hrs
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The center informed that 11 districts namely Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram are likely to receive moderate rains with thundershowers in the next 2 hours.

The Northeast monsoon will get more severe starting from November 9, as per Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John. The depression is likely to become a cyclonic depression after November 9 and could then get more intense into a cyclonic storm. Due to the atmospheric circulation, the monsoon is currently descending.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

northeast monsoon
chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
TN rains
cyclonic storm
Chennairains
Northeast monsoon in Chennai
Cyclonic in Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in