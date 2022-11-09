Residents seek to reopen closed Amma park, gym in Kadambathur

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Papparambakkam panchayat have requested the state to renovate and reopen the Amma park and gym in Kadambathur that has been facing neglect over the past few years. The park and gym was constructed and opened for members of the public a couple of years ago. However, over time it was left to rot without any maintenance as it was kept locked. Following this, the residents claim that the park and gym premises have turned into a haven for miscreants who camp there at all odd hours of the day.