TamilNadu

Orange alert for Tamil Nadu; Chennai to receive heavy rainfall

Rainfall may occur in a few places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and 15 other districts
TN coastal and adjoining districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 10
TN coastal and adjoining districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 10
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, an orange alert has been issued to coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu coastal and adjoining districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 10 – November 12 and more than 12 cm of rainfall is likely to occur in these areas, said RMC.

Rainfall may occur in a few places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and 15 other districts.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area formed over the same region will bring the next 48 hours,” said RMC.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rain
chennai rainfall
Tamil Nadu rains
Orange alert
Regional Meteorological Centre
TN rains
Chennai rain today
Heavy rain in Chennai
IMD issues 'orange alert'
chennai rain forecast
chennai rain news
Chennairains
Heavy rainfall in TN
Chennai rain alert
TN rain news
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Cyclonic in Tamil Nadu
Orange alert in TN
Orange alert for Tamil Nadu
Orange alert for TN
TN Orange alert
Chennai Orange alert
Orange alert in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in