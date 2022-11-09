Orange alert for Tamil Nadu; Chennai to receive heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: Following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, an orange alert has been issued to coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu coastal and adjoining districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 10 – November 12 and more than 12 cm of rainfall is likely to occur in these areas, said RMC.

Rainfall may occur in a few places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and 15 other districts.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area formed over the same region will bring the next 48 hours,” said RMC.