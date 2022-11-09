No chance of taking OPS back, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that there is no chance of O Panneerselvam to come back into the party. “He was expelled from the primary membership of the party through a unanimous resolution passed in the general council by 2,500 members as per norms. Therefore, there is no possibility of OPS coming back into the party,” he said, while addressing AIADMK functionaries at an indoor meeting in Salem. Claiming that people are in a mindset as to when this DMK government will go, Palaniswami asked whether DMK has brought any projects apart from those introduced by AIADMK.