New cases dip below 100 in TN for the first time in months

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 96 new cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases crossed 35.93 lakh. Chennai reported 24 new cases. Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari had 9 cases each, Salem had 6 cases, and Coimbatore, Kancheepuram had 5 cases each. No new cases were reported in 14 districts including Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, and Namakkal. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.3% after 8,126 samples were tested on November 8. The highest TPR was reported in Chengalpattu with 2.8%. Kanniyakumari had 2.7%, Tiruppur 2.2% each, Coimbatore 1.9%, and Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Krishnagiri 1.8% each, and Chennai had 1.2% TPR. As many as 142 patients were discharged across TN on Wednesday. Total recoveries reached 35,54,209.
