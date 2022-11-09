Motorboat service launched as bridge submerges

COIMBATORE: Students and residents of tribal villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as a motor boat replaced coracles to cross the flooded Kanthayar River.

After two days of trial run, the boat services came into operation to cross the river and reach their hamlets. Students and villagers were so far taking risky coracle rides as a bridge connecting Lingapuram and Kanthayar got submerged due to swelling water level in Bhavani Sagar dam’s water spread area.

A bridge built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh in 2005 came under water and its approach roads also turned inaccessible. With rising water levels, the flooded bridge has completely cut off people from villages in Mokkaimedu, Kanthavayal, Alurvayal and Uliyur over the last few months.

To facilitate villagers to cross the river from Kanthavayal to Lingapuram, coracles were operated by individuals. However, following a demand from villagers, the Sirumugai Town Panchayat authorities made arrangements to bring a mechanised fibre boat used for tourists in Aliyar. Life jackets were also provided for the people riding it.

While students were ferried for free, adults may have to pay a charge, which is yet to be decided by the panchayat administration. However, the villagers sought a permanent solution to the issue by building an elevated bridge to cross the river.