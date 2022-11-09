First ‘manjapai’ vending machine installed at Tiruvallur Collectorate

TIRUVALLUR: The first ‘manjapai’ vending machine was inaugurated under the Manjapai awareness drive at an event organised on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at the Collectorate in Tiruvallur on Tuesday. Collector Dr Alby John Varghese, who inaugurated and operated the machine received the first bag costing Rs 10. Following this, several members of the public who were very excited to try out the vending machine took turns and bought environmentally friendly bags. Speaking at the programme, Dr Varghese said several initiatives have been taken to create awareness about the usage of these manjapai, which are sustainable and recyclable. “These cloth bags are a much better alternative compared to the ‘use and throw’ plastic bags that pollute the environment. Soon these vending machines would be erected at main areas of the district such as Tiruvallur, Avadi and Ponneri bus stands and the Tirutani Murugan temple premises,” he said.