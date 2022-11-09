DOTE launches new portal with additional facilities for students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering and polytechnic admission in Tamil Nadu, has launched a new portal with additional facilities for students pursuing technical courses in the State.

Unlike the Directorate's earlier website, the new portal will function in both Tamil and English language to further facilitate the students, who seek information about admissions and other details.

A senior official from the DOTE told DT Next that the new website 'https://dte.tn.gov.in/', which was been developed recently, will function faster than the previous portal with more menu-driven options.

"In addition, the students will have easy access to the college admission process and several exam notifications,” he added.

Stating that a new option such as skill training was introduced on the website, the DOTE official said all students studying in ITI, polytechnic college, and engineering courses can join the training to acquire additional knowledge and enhance their technical skills.

"The enhanced website also provides detail information about engineering and technical institutions such as typewriting and shorthand institutions,” he said adding the earlier DOTE portal had only about the polytechnic college details.

The official also said that the new portal will also provide central government's websites including UGC, MHRD, Swayam, National Scholarship portal, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), digital India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Government of India web directory.

"Similarly, the website will also provide links to Tamil Nadu government's official website and Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board website,” he said adding a comprehensive latest photo gallery was included in the DOTE's new website. The official said the website will also have the option to reduce the brightness of the computer and laptop's screen instantly.