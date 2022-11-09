Contractor, 2 others booked for worker’s death

MADURAI: A case has been booked against three persons, including contractor of the UGD project underway at Ashok Nagar, near Koodal Nagar in Madurai, where a contract worker R Sakthivel (35) of Erode was killed on spot after being trapped under a heap of mud in a pit on Monday. Koodalpudur police in Madurai city booked a case against Ashokan, contractor, Subhash Chandra Bose, Manager and Ravikumar, supervisor based on a complaint lodged by R Manikandan (44) of Sathiyamangalam, Erode district. The case was filed under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of IPC against them. Madurai Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Commissioner of Corporation Simranjeet Singh Kahlon extended a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the next of the victim, sources said.