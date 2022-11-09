Consumer court orders bank to pay Rs 3.1L for faulting on insurance

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu consumer court on Tuesday directed a government bank to pay a man Rs 3.1 lakh after he sued them for refusing to honour his claim that he had filed on his house located at Mudichur Road in Varadharajapuram. The petitioner Thambidurai who had pledged the house with the State Bank of India, Tambaram branch in 2005 had insured it. Unfortunately, the house sustained severe damages during the floods in 2015, following which Thambidurai filed for his insurance claims. However, when the bank officials checked his documents they found that the insurance was registered in the name of his guarantor in Puducherry so they rejected his claim. Following this, Thambidurai sued the bank in 2018. The case came up for hearing on Tuesday where the judge ruled that the bank should compensate Thambidurai fairly and pay him Rs 3.1 lakh including an interest rate of 12 per cent.