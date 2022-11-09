55-year-old tribal man trampled to death by wild elephant

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old tribal was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Sathyamangalam in Erode on Tuesday. The deceased, identified by the Forest Department as Sidhu, 55, a daily wager from Kadaganalli tribal village near Kadambur had ventured into the forest area to pick firewood, when he met with his tragic end on Tuesday. He was living alone after separating from his wife seven years ago and they did not have children. As he didn’t return home till late in the evening, the family members went in search and found him lying dead and an elephant standing nearby. On receiving information, the Forest officials arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital after driving away the wild elephant.