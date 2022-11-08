Univ of Madras reiterates safety measures for affiliated colleges

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has reiterated various measures to prevent incidents such as accidents, suicide, and suicide attempts in its affiliated colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The university, in its circular, said had instructed its affiliated college to implement the latest measures to prevent to ensure the safety of the students. At present, the University of Madras has 72 teaching and research departments, 22 research centres and 131 affiliated colleges catering education to several thousand students.

The circular further said that CCTV cameras should be instaled inside all college vehicles run by educational institutions on the front and rear sides to prevent the accident as it was mandatory for all the school buses in the State.

Similarly, cameras could be filled in all the buses to prevent footboard travelling and for monitoring the eve-teasing of college girl students and problems between passengers and bus crew to sort out the issues.

The circular said the college management should depute assistants in the vehicles meant for communicating with the students for ensuring their safety on and after boarding and de-boarding.

Accordingly, the college management may heighten the parapet wall of the floors in their buildings or instal iron grills on bacon in their institution to prevent any untoward incidents.

Urging the principal and the management of the colleges to implement the latest safety guidelines, the university said the action taken report should be sent immediately to the government in this regard.