Thanjavur Medical College harvests organs for first time

Speaking to reporters, the Dean said, a 49-year-old man from Ariyalur had met with an accident on November 3 and was admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for the first time harvested organs of a person who was declared brain dead and were donated to five persons, said Dean Dr Balajinathan on Monday. Speaking to reporters, the Dean said, a 49-year-old man from Ariyalur had met with an accident on November 3 and was admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, he was declared brain dead on November 5. The dean also said that it was for the first time in the history of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital that the organs have been harvested.

