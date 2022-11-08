Tamil Nadu forms committee to enact law on reservation

CHENNAI: The State government formed a committee to enact a law which will ensure that social justice is followed at all levels. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu issued a Government Order (GO) to give effect to the committee.

The committee comprises of four legal experts and senior counsels such as Amit Anand Tiwari (additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu), NR Elango, A Arul Mozhi and V Lakshmi Narayanan, two government officials such as B Karthikeyan, Secretary of Legal Affairs and S Gopi Ravikumar, Secretary, Legislation, two experts such as Suba Veerapandian, Chairperson of Social Justice Monitoring Committee of the State government, and advocate CNG Niraimathi and a special invitee Ravivarma Kumar, senior advocate from Bengaluru.

The committee will study the implementation of reservation not just at the time of appointment, but also during the promotion.

PMK Founder S Ramadoss welcomed the formation of the committee and said that his demand to form the committee after the Supreme Court, in 2020, refused to accept the reservation of 27 per cent for OBCs in promotion in government jobs has been fulfilled. He also urged the committee to make sure that their recommendations stand the test of courts and asked the state government to enact the law in the upcoming Assembly session.