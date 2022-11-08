Stalin inaugurates advanced manufacturing centres at ₹392 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated two advanced centres of manufacturing to promote and aid the growth of the manufacturing sector in the State, at the conclave of Industries 4.0 held at TIDEL park, Taramani.

The first centre named Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE) has been jointly established by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Siemens at the cost of Rs 251 crore inside TIDEL park.

TAMCOE envisages undertaking research and development, manufacturing of critical components for aero engines, health sector and automotive sector.

"This (TAMCOE) is the first such centre of excellence in the country," said Stalin, after inaugurating the centre.

TAMCOE will provide virtual training to workers and entrepreneurs and the centre will work according to the goals and visions of the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme.

The second centre named Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANSAM) has been jointly established by TIDCO and GE Aviations pvt ltd. TANSAM would provide design, innovation and productivity tools to help the industry to solve their technical challenges. The centre is developed as the additive manufacturing centre with 3D printing technology.

"Many aspects required for advanced and growing industrial needs are present in the advanced centres and I urge the industrialists to make use of the centres,” said Stalin.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTO), one at Madurai and another at Coimbatore.

The RPTOs are established in association with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi and Dedrone, an US-based drone manufacturer.

In the centres, training will be provided for 200 students every month and approximately 2,500 students will be trained per year. "Through the training centres, our educated youngsters from rural backgrounds will be qualified as drone pilots and can go around the world,” he said, after inaugurating RPTOs.

Apart from the inaugurations, several MoUs were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

First MoU was signed between GTN Engineering and TIDCO followed by signing of MoU between Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi, Dedrone and TIDCO.

Then the newly-inaugurated TAMCOE signed three MoUs with Fabheads Automation pvt ltd, Primaeam Solutions pvt ltd and Maxbyte Technologies pvt ltd. TANSAM also signed 10 MoUs with Hexor Scientific, England, Karpagam group of institutions, Alpha Industries, Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association, Academy of Maritime Education and Training, ADRIOTTS, USA, Accurate Steel Forgings, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research and Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.