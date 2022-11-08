Operation in Auroville: Idol Wing seizes 3 artifacts

CHENNAI: In yet another operation, the third one since October this year, sleuths from Tamil Nadu idol wing on Monday seized three antique artifacts from a German couple in Auroville, Puducherry.

On Monday, the investigators on a specific information conducted a search of the residence of a German national, Poppo Pingel, (80), and his wife Mona Pingel, at Yantra Community, at Irumbai, Kottakarai, Auroville, in the presence of VAO and Village Assistant of Irumbai and seized their antique bronze idols of Nataraj, Amman and Chandrasekhara which were discreetly concealed in an attic in the first floor of the sprawling house.

The antique idols which the experts believe could belong to Chola era are reported to be worth several crores in the international market, said a press release from the idol wing on Tuesday.

After conducting reconnaissance surveys and fully ascertaining the truth behind the information, the Idol Wing obtained an order to search the premises from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam.

"When the search commenced yesterday at the German national's residence the Idol Wing team encountered resistance from the inmates of the house despite having a valid order from the ACJM Kumbakonam authorising the search. After overcoming the resistance when the search commenced, the team initially couldn’t find anything. Still, when they intensified the search on the house's first floor, they found three antique idols tucked away in the attic of the bedroom. When the German nationals were questioned about the antique idols, they did not have any papers and refused to answer queries regarding the origin or the source from which they had obtained the idols. The couple also refused to sign in the seizure papers. The seizure was, however, legally effected in the presence of Irumbai VAO Raja and Village Assistant Sukumar" said the note from idol wing.

Investigation revealed that the couple had plans of setting up a museum in the premises by obtaining some more exhibits. Probe is on to find out if the German National had smuggled out antique idols from India into Germany and the persons from whom he had purchased or sourced the idols. After the search, the Idol Wing registered a case and the seized idols are being remanded in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kumbakonam.

Idol wing sleuths had carried out at least two similar search and seizure operations in Auroville last month.