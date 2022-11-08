New guidelines for transferring teachers in TN Arts & Science Colleges

CHENNAI: Following several requests, the Tamil Nadu government has brought new guidelines for the transfer of college teachers in State-run Arts and Science colleges for the academic year 2022-2023.

A proposal from the Director of Collegiate Education to amend the general transfer for the teachers in government Arts and Science colleges in the academic year 2004-2005 was sent to the State government recently.

In a government order, D Karthikeyan, secretary Higher Education Department, accepted the proposal and said in the future the list of vacancies in all the subjects in the State-run colleges must be displayed on the counselling website.

According to him, if there is more than one applicant with the same priority for the same vacancy, date of joining the present station, and date of joining the collegiate service, then the date of birth will be considered for preference in order.

The order further said that the teachers working in colleges where the working strength of teachers is below 50% of the sanctioned strength in the department concerned are not eligible to get the transfer.

Similarly, mutual transfers cannot be affected in respect of those who have been transferred on administrative grounds and those who have obtained mutual transfer are not eligible to apply again for such transfers for another two years.