Man sentenced to life for murdering grandfather

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who murdered his grandfather for his properties. Ayyaru (90), a resident from Kaduvetti Kurichi village near Udayarpalayam was living under the care of his grandson Ashok Kumar (36). On November 3, 2021, Ashok Kumar asked his grandfather to transfer the properties to him and this prompted heated argument between the grandfather and grandson. However, suddenly, Ashok Kumar grabbed a wooden log and assaulted Ayyaru in which he died on the spot. Based on the complaint by VAO Kolanjinathan, Udayarpalayam police registered a case and arrested Ashok Kumar. The case was in progress in the Ariyalur district Principal Sessions court. On Monday, the judge Mahalakshmi who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Ashok Kumar. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy.