Madurai UGD contract worker trapped in slush, body retrieved

MADURAI: A 35-year-old worker while being engaged in digging for underground drainage works on the second street of Ashok Nagar near Koodal Nagar in Madurai, was trapped underneath slush and killed. The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel from Erode and he’s a contract worker. The tragic incident occurred on Monday when the victim was at work, a pipeline of the combined water supply scheme suffered a burst. Fire brigades rushed to the spot and stepped up rescue efforts. Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, said action would be taken against the contractor if proper safety precautions were not taken. There were three workers including the deceased victim engaged in the task down at the depth of 4.35 meters. Two others managed to escape, he said.