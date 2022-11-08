Madras HC: List lawyers of other states practising in TN

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday urged all the advocates’ associations in TN and Puducherry to furnish the details of advocates who enrolled in other states and failed to transfer the same to BC TN and PY despite practicing before the courts in TN and PY.

The Bar Council of TN and PY president PS Amalraj asked the advocates’ associations to place such details claiming that any advocate who enrolled in other states and has been practicing before some other states’ courts should transfer their enrollment within six months.

“If an advocate does not apply for transfer of his name to the roll of the State Bar Council within whose jurisdiction he is ordinarily practicing within six months of the start of such practice, it shall be deemed that he is guilty of professional misconduct within the meaning of section 35 of the Advocates Act,” the bar council chairman said in a press note.

The council also further noted that for the advocates who have joined in any employment/business, it is mandatory to inform the same to the bar council as contemplated under Rule 43 and Rule 49, Chapter II, Part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules.

“Several advocates who are in employment/business have not suspended their practice and they are joining in the Welfare Fund Scheme by suppressing the same,” Amalraj added.

Therefore, he asked the president and secretaries of the bar/advocate associations to identify those advocates and send their details to the Bar Council.