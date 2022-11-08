EWS verdict: Stalin to chair all legislature parties meet on Nov 12

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair a meeting of all legislature parties at the State Secretariat on November 12 to discuss the next course of action to be taken on the verdict passed by the Supreme Court upholding the provision of 10% reservation to the EWS (Economically weaker section) among the forward castes.

Stalin has written to the leaders of all legislature parties to discuss the next course of action to be taken on the subject, a statement issued by the State government on Tuesday said. The government has requested the legislature parties to depute two persons per party for the meeting.

Referring to Monday’s apex court verdict upholding the 2019 legislation enacted by the Union government after amending the Constitution, the government release said that the all party meeting has been scheduled at 10.30am at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai on Saturday, November 12 to elicit the views of all legislature party leaders as the reservation (EWS) was an anathema to the principles of social justice and equality.

Except the national parties, almost all regional parties in the State, including the principal Opposition party AIADMK have urged the government to move an appeal against the split verdict of the five-judge Constitution of the Supreme Court which upheld the validity of the 103rd amendment of the Constitution. Chief Minister M K Stalin had called the apex court verdict a setback to the century-old crusade for social justice.