Coimbatore blast: Police to use drones for night surveillance

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police have decided to use drones for night surveillance and vehicle tracking.

After inaugurating the training programme for cops to learn operating drones, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said that one cop from each station has been taught to operate drones.

“Though cops were involved in night patrols to prevent crimes, they faced difficulty, while maneuvering through congested alleys and along river beds. In such inaccessible areas, drones may be of better use,” he said. Deputy Commissioner (South) N Silambarasan was also present.

The Coimbatore city police have identified spots like Rathinapuri-Sanganoor ‘odai’ and along Noyyal River to carry out monitoring through drones fixed with advanced night vision cameras.

The cops were also to be taught on using drones to drop tear gas to disperse crowds during protests and maintain law and order. It can also be used to spray indelible ink on protestors to identify them to execute arrests.

“We have been in talks with a private institution to equip drones with required technology to track, identify and capture images of speeding vehicles. On a pilot basis, drones will be used in monitoring traffic at Lakshmi Mills junction,” the Commissioner said.

The city area has been marked into green, yellow and red zones to operate drones. “There are no restrictions on operating drones in green zones, while prior police permission is required in yellow zones and it’s banned in red zones,” he said.