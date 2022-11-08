CM to provide agri power lines to 50K on Friday: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the scheme to provide 50,000 agricultural power supply connections at Karur on Friday, said Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

After reviewing the launch of the agricultural power connection scheme, he said that as announced in the Assembly, the Chief Minister would launch the agricultural power supply connection scheme at Aravakurichi in Karur.

“We provided one lakh agricultural service connections to farmers in the last fiscal year. This year, we will provide 50,000 connections,” he said, adding that during the Assembly election, the DMK promised to provide power supply to all the 4.5 lakh registered farmers waiting for the power supply.

On Friday, he said, “the Chief Minister would hand over power supply orders to 20,000 farmers from Karur, Namakkal, Dindigul and Tirupur. The orders for the farmers in the other districts would be given in a phased manner. We have also instructed the officials to complete the power line extension work at the earliest to provide the power supply to farmers.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister launched 14 new substations set up by Tantransco and Tangedco at the cost of Rs 373.22 crore, capacity enhancement of power transformers to the tune of 723 MVA in 57 substations at Rs 91.57 crore.