CM Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan join people, fans to wish Kamal

CHENNAI: Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday joined crores of people from across the country in wishing actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who turned 68, ‘a very happy birthday.’

In a tweet, Chief Minister Stalin, writing in Tamil, expressed his heartiest birthday wishes to the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam and his dear friend, Kamal Haasan, who he said, continued to keep evolving and improvising through his unquenchable thirst for art.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too took to Twitter to express his birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan. “Happy birthday dear Kamal Haasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health,” he wrote.

Several actors, directors, producers, production houses and fans too wished the actor, who turned 68 on Monday.

Kamal who visited his party office was given a rousing reception by his party cadre gathered in large numbers. “For a long time, my cadre and supporters have celebrated my birthday by providing welfare assistance to the needy. This year, my supporters have built toilets in 68 government schools. Toilets are as important as anything else,” he told reporters at his Alwarpet party office.

He, however, refused to reply to any queries as he didn’t want to respond to political questions and wanted to highlight only the welfare activities of his party cadre.