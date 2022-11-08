Chaos as farmer attempts self-immolation

TIRUVALLUR: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate in Tiruvallur on Monday when a 31-year-old farmer attempted self-immolation claiming there was no action on his complaint that he had given several days ago.

Farmer Dhanabal, a resident of Korakka Thandalam near Poondi had sown wheat in the 85 cents of farm land he owned near Eraiyur. Recently, one of his relatives who allegedly claimed ownership of the land destroyed the crops overnight. The victim had submitted a petition to all the higher officials in the district demanding action. When no action was taken, Dhanabal who came with his father Arumugam poured kerosene all over him. But, police thwarted his attempt.