Car blast will not affect IT sector growth in Kovai: Min

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj on Monday said the state government has initiated several measures to take development towards tier II and tier III cities with an aim to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. Claiming that the car blast incident in Coimbatore will not affect growth of the IT sector, Thangaraj said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has himself reiterated of his stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism, violence and crime. “Tamil Nadu remains a haven of peace as law and order is maintained well,” he said.