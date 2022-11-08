Bird droppings a huge challenge for maintaining statues: Saminathan

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan on Tuesday said that the bird droppings are a huge challenge for maintaining the statues that are present in open places and the State government is in the process of devising a plan to protect the statues from bird droppings.

Saminathan along with Chennai Mayor R Priya, Industries Minister Thangam Thennrasu and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj paid respect to poet Veeramamunivar on his birth anniversary at his statue in Kamarajar road in Marina beach. After paying respect, the Minister said that the State government is in the process of inaugurating statues and memorials for Tamil scholars and freedom fighters.

Asked why the statues of leaders kept in public places were not maintained properly, the Minister replied that statues kept inside buildings are maintained routinely but those kept in public places could not be maintained due to bird droppings. "We have discussed the issue of bird droppings disturbing the beauty of statues on several occasions. We are in the process of developing a solution for the issue. If cages are set up around the statue they will mask the vision of the statues. The solution will be in such a way that the vision of the statues should not be affected and also to protect them from bird droppings. We will take it to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin and will take action on the issue,” said the Minister.