3 arrested for killing man in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A three-member-gang murdered a 38-year-old man as revenge over a brawl two years ago over buying soup in Tiruvallur. The police arrested the trio on Monday with the help of surveillance camera footage at the scene of crime.

The victim Murugesan, a daily wage labourer residing in Veppampattu was on his way to Tiruvallur with his friend Deva on a motorcycle on Sunday when a three-member gang that came in two bikes hacked him with sickles near Ayyathur.

“Murugesan who sustained grievous injuries on his head died on the spot,” police said. On information, the Sevvapet police that registered a case inspected the scene of crime and collected evidence. A special police team perused the surveillance footage from homes and shops located at Dunlop bus stop where the crime took place and subsequently arrested Saravanan (22), Parthiban (23) and Vinoth (20) in connection with it.