12 dists had no new COVID cases, less than 10 reported in 23 dists

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases crossed 35.93 lakh in the State. Chennai had 26 new cases, while 10 cases each were recorded in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.3% after 8,070 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.8 was reported in Erode. Active cases in the State stood at 908, with the highest number was in Chennai – 216 active cases. A total of 169 more people recovered. Total recoveries crossed 35.54 lakh. With no more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.
