TamilNadu

12 dists had no new COVID cases, less than 10 reported in 23 dists

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.3% after 8,070 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.8 was reported in Erode.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases crossed 35.93 lakh in the State. Chennai had 26 new cases, while 10 cases each were recorded in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.3% after 8,070 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.8 was reported in Erode. Active cases in the State stood at 908, with the highest number was in Chennai – 216 active cases. A total of 169 more people recovered. Total recoveries crossed 35.54 lakh. With no more deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid19
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Chengalpattu
Kanniyakumari
Test Positivity Rate

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in