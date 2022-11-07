XBB variant present in 52.5% total samples tested in TN

CHENNAI: The XBB variant of Omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the State currently, as over 52.5% of the total samples tested for genomic sequencing in October revealed the presence of XBB variant.

BA.5 and BA2.75 constitute about 20-23% of the total cases. “The severity levels of XBB, BA.5 and BA.2.75 in Tamil Nadu have not shown any significant change but many unvaccinated people with co-morbid conditions are still getting hospitalised in rare cases,” says Dr P Sampath Kumar, joint director at Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

The State Health Department conducts genomic sequencing at the State public health laboratory by drawing samples from international passengers, healthcare facilities and local clusters in the State.

Officials from the DPH say that the XBB variant is not as dangerous because the symptoms in most cases are akin to influenza, while fever and cough is not reported in many patients. The mortality due to COVID has also reduced in the State in the last few months.

“Patients who are suffering from body pain, headache and pneumonia and those in the high-risk category need to be careful. People with hypertension, diabetes, a history of lung diseases, breathlessness and the unvaccinated, are at risk, irrespective of what variant is affecting them,” says Dr S Ramesh, nodal officer, Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar.

Even a dedicated health facility is seeing lesser number of COVID patients, as most cases are manageable at home.

“It’s important for the unvaccinated and those with comorbidities to get their vaccine shots, as the risk of infection turning severe is high,” he adds.