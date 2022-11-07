TN parties cry foul over ‘disappointing’ SC verdict on EWS

Expressing disappointment over the verdict, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the verdict would be a huge setback to the social justice principle followed in the country. Remarking that India is a country with many inequalities, Ramadoss junior said that to uproot the inequalities, reservation must be provided on the basis of social condition and one must not permit economic status as the parameter for extending reservation. Reasoning that economic status was transient and providing reservation on that basis would reduce reservation to a poverty alleviation programme and not social justice ensuring affirmative action. Calling out the apex court for upholding an ‘unconstitutional’ legislation, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani insisted that the government must immediately move a review petition to right the injustice done through the verdict.