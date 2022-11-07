TamilNadu

TN board exams schedule for Classes 10-12 out

Class 12 board examination would begin on March 13 and end on April 3; Class 11 exam would commence on March 14 and would go on till April 5; and Class 10 from April 6 to April 20
Students of Classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu would be held from March 13, 2023
Students of Classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu would be held from March 13, 2023
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The board exams for students of Classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu would be held from March 13, 2023, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.

As per the basic schedule announced by the Minister, Class 12 board examination would begin on March 13 and end on April 3; Class 11 exam would commence on March 14 and would go on till April 5; and Class 10 from April 6 to April 20, he said.

Exam dates:

* Class 12

  • From 13-3-23 to 3-4-2023

  • Students - 8.8 lakh

* Class 11

  • From 14-3-23 to 5-4-23

  • Students - 8.5 lakh

* Class 10

  • From 6-4-23 to 20-4-23

  • Students - 10 lakh

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Exam Schedule
Education Minister
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
TN school students
TN board exams
tn exam schedule
TN board exams schedule
Board exam time table
Board time date
Class 11 and 12 exam date
Class 11 and 12 exam date 2022
TN student exam

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in