TN board exams schedule for Classes 10-12 out

CHENNAI: The board exams for students of Classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu would be held from March 13, 2023, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.

As per the basic schedule announced by the Minister, Class 12 board examination would begin on March 13 and end on April 3; Class 11 exam would commence on March 14 and would go on till April 5; and Class 10 from April 6 to April 20, he said.