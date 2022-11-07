TN board exams schedule for Classes 10-12 out

CHENNAI: The board exams for students of Classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu would be held from March 13, 2023, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.
As per the basic schedule announced by the Minister, Class 12 board examination would begin on March 13 and end on April 3; Class 11 exam would commence on March 14 and would go on till April 5; and Class 10 from April 6 to April 20, he said.
Exam dates:
* Class 12
From 13-3-23 to 3-4-2023
Students - 8.8 lakh
* Class 11
From 14-3-23 to 5-4-23
Students - 8.5 lakh
* Class 10
From 6-4-23 to 20-4-23
Students - 10 lakh
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android