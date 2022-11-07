Stalin writes to MEA for fishermen release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy on November 5.

In his demi-official letter to the MEA, Stalin drew the immediate attention of the Union government to arrest of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of two mechanised boats bearing registration numbers IN-TN-10-MM-445 and IND-TN-10-MO-966 by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 5.

Stating that despite the State’s repeated requests, such incidents of apprehension have continued unabated, causing fear and anger among the entire fishing community who depend on their traditional fishing grounds in the Palk Bay area.

“I urge you to take up this matter through appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of the fishermen,” Stalin said, seeking the Union Minister’s support for the release of 100 fishing boats that are under Sri Lankan custody.