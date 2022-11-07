OPS slams TN govt’s move to reduce permanent jobs in govt sector

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday condemned the DMK government for allegedly issuing an order to bring down the number of permanent jobs in Corporations and planning to engage workforce on outsourcing mode.

“It is learned that the government issued an order to reduce the permanent workers number from 35,000 to 3,500 in 20 Corporations, excluding the Chennai Corporation. The government has also directed the authorities not to fill the posts of permanent workers once they retired,” said OPS in a statement.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu State All Municipal Corporation Officials Association announced a protest against the government move and said the DMK government should stick to its poll promise to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies in the government sector and crate employment opportunities for 2 lakh job aspirants.

He also demanded the government to forgo its decision to outsource workforce to carry out the works in the Corporations in the State.