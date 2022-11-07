No COVID-19 cases reported in 12 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,92,919. Active cases dropped below 1,000 after several months and the highest of 227 active cases were recorded in Chennai. New cases in Chennai stood at 27, while 11 cases were recorded in Kanniyakumari and 10 in Chengalpattu. As many as 12 districts did not report any case at all, and the remaining had less than 10 new cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.4% after 8,076 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Highest TPR of 2.8% was reported in Tiruppur and Kanniyakumari. A total of 191 people recovered. Total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,53,898. With no more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.