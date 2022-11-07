TamilNadu

Mega alliance led by AIADMK in 2024 LS polls: Annamalai

BJP State chief K Annamalai
CHENNAI: BJP State chief K Annamalai on Monday stated that a mega alliance will be led by AIADMK for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking during an event that happened in Chennai, the state BJP chief said: " There is nothing wrong in EPS' call on mega alliance led by AIADMK as it a large party." He also mentioned that in the 2024 elections, many parties will face their end and then people will know which party is the strongest.

Speaking on the same lines, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy has earlier said a mega alliance will be formed under the leadership of the party, during the 51st Annual Inauguration General Meeting.

The former chief minister further added: "AIADMK has divided into three sections, as per DMK leader MK Stalin. AIADMK remains one. If Stalin tries to break it, it will fail."

