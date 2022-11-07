Man approaches HC to stay revised traffic violation penalty in TN

CHENNAI: A Madurai-based man has approached the Madras High Court for a direction to stay on the revised fine amounts on people who are violating traffic regulations in the State.

Madurai resident M Jalaludeen filed this Public Interest Litigation before the High Court and the same came before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar.

The petitioner prayed for an order staying the State government’s recent order to enhance the penalty amount for traffic violations.

“The State has enhanced the penalty for not wearing a helmet upto Rs 1,000 for riders and pillion riders. It is highly illegal and other enhanced penalties will affect the day-to-day daily wages like auto drivers, load auto drivers, and other passengers' vehicles,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He further submitted that the State ought to have considered taking advantage of such provisions, as innocent people are being harassed by the law enforcement agency.

“The GO has encroached upon the powers and authority of the legislature of the state and it is against the fundamental rights of the citizens. Instead of ordering to eliminate the identified causes of accidents like road conditions, traffic congestions, mechanical problems, negligent driving, and drunken driving, a court order punished two-wheeler riders by ordering them to wear helmets,” the petitioner submitted.

The respondent must have developed the road infrastructure before enhancing the penalty amount.

As the petitioner sought some time for placing the arguments, the bench adjourned the case