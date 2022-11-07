Exam schedule for Classes 10, 11 & 12 in TN to be out today

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will release the schedule for the board examinations for Classes 10, 11 & 12 for the academic year of 2022-23 this afternoon.

The minister is set to release the schedule for the board exams at 2.30 pm.

Generally, the board exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be held in March, April, and May. More details to come.