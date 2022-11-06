Water released from Periyar, Kovilaru dams for irrigation

MADURAI: Water was released from the Pilavakkal Periyar dam and Kovilaru dam for crop irrigation in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran released the water in the presence of Collector J Meghanatha Reddy and PWD officials to benefit farmers.

Catering to the needs of the farmers, Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier directed the authorities concerned for the release of water from these two dams in Watrap taluk in the district. The Periyar dam at Pilavakkal provides a source of irrigation to an extent of 8531 acres. While 150 cubic feet was released from the Periyar dam for a period of nine days, three cubic feet of water is being discharged for direct channel irrigation till February 28, 2023.

“With the release of water, farmers relying on 40 tanks and 7,219 acres in 17 villages would benefit,” the Minister said. The water level in the Periyar dam (192 mcft) stood at 161.39 mcft and it was 83.36 mcft in the Kovilaru dam (133 mcft).

These two dams have catchments spread over an area of 13.90 square miles and 9.57 square miles in the district, sources said.