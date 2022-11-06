TN govt extends support to NGOs working on animal welfare

CHENNAI: Ensuring the wellness of community animals, including abandoned and injured dogs, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a public notice inviting Non-Governmental Organsations (NGOs) to apply for funding under the Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal scheme, commemorating the 200 birth anniversary of Saint Vallalar on Saturday.

The scheme under the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) was launched by the government to support NGOs that tender their service in taking care of abandoned and injured animals in our neighbourhood. Tamil Nadu government also sanctioned Rs 20 crore as budget for the scheme.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiagarajan taking to Twitter on Saturday urged NGOs to come forward in seeking the funds.