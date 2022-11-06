RSS rally begins in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur

CHENNAI: Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took our route marches in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur today. More than 100 police personnel each have been deployed at these venues respectively, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the RSS to take out route marches and hold public meetings at 44 places in Tamil Nadu on November 6 subject to certain conditions.

One of them stipulated that the procession and public meetings should be conducted on premises such as grounds or stadium.

The court was earlier informed that the Tamil Nadu police had granted permission in 3 locations out of the 50 citing law and order situation in the State.